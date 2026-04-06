Possible conflict of interest almost delays case against man accused of killing wife

MIAMI COUNTY — A potential conflict of interest almost caused some problems in Caleb Flynn’s case in Miami County on Monday.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell breaks down that conflict LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Flynn is accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, in the couple’s home in Tipp City in February.

The hearing on Monday was expected to be procedural, but that wasn’t the case.

News Center 7 learned that the case came close to a big delay because of a potential conflict of interest.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt has been in charge of the case since Flynn was indicted last month.

She announced a potential conflict of interest, or appearance of impropriety, because she recently hired a new staff attorney.

The move isn’t unusual, but this lawyer had recently worked at the Miami County prosecutor’s office and was there when the investigation into Flynn began.

“The staff attorney had no involvement in the investigation, the strategy, or prosecution of this case and primarily performed civil work for the office,” Pratt said in court.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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