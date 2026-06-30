Possible drowning under investigation in Darke County neighborhood

Emergency lights on a us police car

GREENVILLE — A possible drowning is under investigation in Darke County on Monday, according to Greenville Police Chief Ryan Benge.

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Authorities responded to reports of a possible drowning and death investigation on Euclid Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

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Benge said that upon arrival, crews found a 65-year-old man dead near a swimming pool.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more, and we will continue to follow this story.

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