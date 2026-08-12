Possible lightning strike sparks house fire in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Shelby County early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Diamond Drive in Anna around 6:40 a.m., according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that the fire was due to a possible lightning strike.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
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