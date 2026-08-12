Possible lightning strike sparks house fire in Shelby County

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Shelby County early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Diamond Drive in Anna around 6:40 a.m., according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said that the fire was due to a possible lightning strike.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]