Potential flooding with upcoming rains

DAYTON — Multiple waves of precipitation are likely over the next seven days as an area of low pressure is held up to our northwest. A cold front attached to the low will slide down Tuesday into Wednesday, briefly cooling us down, but also bringing us a slight chance of stronger storms north of I70.

COLD FRONT

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Storms will be isolated and mainly concentrated into Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties. Wind would be the biggest threat.

The cold front will stall near the Miami Valley allowing for rain and storm chances to linger but staying sub-severe Thursday and Friday. The front will eventually lift north as a warm front and then pass by as a cold front into the upcoming weekend.

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FORECAST RAINFALL

As this low attempts to move closer to the Valley, there will be uncertainty on the timing of rain chances. However, what we are certain of, heavy rain will occur throughout the week and into the weekend. This will unfortunately cause the threat for flooding. Rainfall forecasts are ranging between 3 to 5 inches now through Saturday.

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