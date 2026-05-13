Potential threat report leads to investigation at Xenia Community Schools

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools temporarily placed school buildings on secure status after receiving information about a threat involving a student on Wednesday morning.

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Upon receiving the information, the district immediately worked with Xenia police and put established safety protocols into place out of an abundance of caution, a district spokesperson confirmed.

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The district buildings were placed on a secure status while police assisted with the situation.

“At no time was there an active threat inside our schools, and normal operations resumed shortly thereafter,” the spokesperson said.

Due to the incident involving a “student matter” and an ongoing review, the district could not release any further details at this time.

The spokesperson reiterated that the safety and well-being of the students and staff remains its highest priority.

“We take all reports seriously and will continue working closely with law enforcement whenever concerns are brought to our attention,” the spokesperson said.

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