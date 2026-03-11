Pothole causes problems for drivers in southern Montgomery County

The Ohio Department of Transportation maintains the stretch of State Route 48 and crews did the patchwork.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A pothole caused all kinds of trouble for people in southern Montgomery County recently.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, just hours after talking to the latest driver whose car it damaged, the Ohio Department of Transportation patched up the hole.

Potholes start popping up in late winter as we move toward spring, due to the freeze and thaw cycles.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to a driver who ran over one in Washington Township and found out she wasn’t alone.

Vickie Hacker shared her trip through the township on Tuesday.

“I was coming down Far Hills Avenue and next thing I knew, I hit this very big hole, and my tire went flat, and it ripped it in two spots,” Hacker said.

She said she didn’t have time to swerve.

“If I’d seen it and I’d of swerved, I would have probably hit somebody,” she said.

News Center 7 crews stopped by an auto repair shop near the pothole.

The assistant manager there said Hacker was the third person in a week, and fourth overall, who needed a new tire because of that pothole.

Within hours of talking to Hacker, the hole had been patched up.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it maintains this stretch of State Route 48, and its crews did the patchwork.

“Our maintenance crew will keep an eye on this area as the freeze/thaw cycle continues over the next few weeks before we are into warmer months,” an ODOT spokesperson said.

Once the asphalt plants open for the season, ODOT crews will repave the area and have a more permanent solution, according to the spokesperson.

Even after the headache and damage to her car, Hacker said she’s grateful for small miracles, like the young man she said provided a roadside rescue.

“If I hadn’t had a guardian angel come across the street and change my tire for me, I would probably have been sitting here for a while,” she said.

Hacker added that she called ODOT asking about reimbursement for the damage.

The agency gave her a link to its Personal or Property Damage Claim.

After she fills it out, it gets reviewed in Columbus by the Ohio Court of Claims, which then makes a decision.

