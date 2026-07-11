Power Outages reported as rain moved through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some people are without power as rain moves through the Miami Valley on Saturday.

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AES Energy is reporting a total of 2,027 outages in its coverage area, according to the AES Outage map.

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The bulk of the outages are in Montgomery County.

Here is the breakdown:

Montgomery: 1886

Preble: 79

Miami: 47

Logan: 7

Greene: 5

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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