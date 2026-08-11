UPDATE: Over 20,000 people without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 20,000 people are without power as rain moves through the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

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As of 11:35 a.m., AES Energy is reporting a total of 14,406 outages in its coverage area, according to the AES Outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is the breakdown by county:

Auglaize: 121

Champaign: 5005

Clinton: 16

Darke: 32

Greene: 656

Logan: 61

Miami: 230

Montgomery: 7476

Preble: 296

Warren: 114

Union: 37

First Energy is reporting 5,944 outages in the Clark County area.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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