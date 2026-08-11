UPDATE: Over 20,000 people without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 20,000 people are without power as rain moves through the Miami Valley on Tuesday.
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As of 11:35 a.m., AES Energy is reporting a total of 14,406 outages in its coverage area, according to the AES Outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several area counties
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
- PHOTOS: Severe Weather in the Miami Valley
Here is the breakdown by county:
Auglaize: 121
Champaign: 5005
Clinton: 16
Darke: 32
Greene: 656
Logan: 61
Miami: 230
Montgomery: 7476
Preble: 296
Warren: 114
Union: 37
First Energy is reporting 5,944 outages in the Clark County area.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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