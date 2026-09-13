Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Ohio

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ohio.

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One person in Ohio won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier in Saturday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 14, 16, 23, 58, 69, and the Powerball was 3. The Power Play multipler was 2.

The winning ticket was sold at Kumbha-Yah in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

No one won the $232 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Sept. 14, with an estimated jackpot of $251 million.

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