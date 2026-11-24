FILE PHOTO: Powerball is expanding to the UK

WOOSTER, Ohio — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person in Ohio won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier in Monday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 7, 9, 27, 40, 58, and the Powerball was 19. The PowerPlay multiplier was 2.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway in Wooster, Ohio.

No one won the $20 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with an estimated jackpot of $31 million.

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