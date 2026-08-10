Pregnant woman hospitalized after car falls in sinkhole

BEAVERCREEK — A pregnant woman was hospitalized after her car fell into a sinkhole in Beavercreek over the weekend.

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Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and medics were dispatched to the 2900 block of Stauffer Drive on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a Beavercreek Police crash report obtained by News Center 7, the road had buckled as a result of a water main break that had occurred prior to the crash.

Water was actively flowing from the ground in the area of the roadway, according to the crash report.

The driver of the 2013 Ford Escape, a 32-year-old pregnant woman, told police she had been traveling on Stauffer Drive when she noticed the roadway was partially flooded.

She told police she initially believed the water was a large puddle. She said that she saw traffic cones across Stauffer Drive but noticed a large gap between the cones and assumed the gap was left open for vehicles to pass through.

The driver told police that she drove slowly through the water until the roadway collapsed and her vehicle fell into a sinkhole. She became trapped inside her vehicle.

Firefighters from the Beavercreek Fire Department responded and were able to winch the vehicle from the sinkhole, and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

The driver initially told police she was not injured but was eventually transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

During the investigation, officers determined that traffic cones had been placed across the road after the water main break. No road closure signs were posted, according to the crash report.

The crash report indicates that due to the absence of appropriate signs indicating the road was closed, the driver would not be cited for driving on a closed roadway.

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