Premier Health CEO to retire; National search launching to find successor

DAYTON — Premier Health is launching a nationwide search for its next president and chief executive officer (CEO) as the man currently in the role, Mike Riordan, has announced plans to retire next year.

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Riordan, who committed to a five-year leadership tenure when he joined Premier Health in 2022, plans to retire in the first quarter of 2027, the healthcare network announced on Friday.

“It has been an honor to lead Premier Health in service to our community,” he said in a statement. “Our mission—to care, teach, innovate, and serve—has guided our work, and I remain fully committed to supporting a smooth transition that keeps our patients, learners, and communities at the center of everything we do.”

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Jill Wilson, Chair of the Premier Health Board of Trustees, said Riordan led Premier Health with “integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment” to their mission.

“His leadership has strengthened our academic mission, elevated the care we provide, and advanced our ability to improve community health. We are deeply grateful for his service and continued leadership,” Wilson said.

Premier Health will work with executive search firm WittKieffer for its national search, which will include both internal and external candidates.

Riordan will continue to serve as President and CEO throughout the transition period.

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