President Trump evacuated from White House correspondent’s dinner

President Donald Trump arrives to the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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Trump was evacuated after a security incident, according to the Associated Press.

The AP is reporting no visible indication of injuries after the president was evacuated from the dinner.

CNN reports that Trump and his Cabinet were rushed from the WHCD after loud sounds.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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