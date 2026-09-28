President Trump to host midterm rally in Vandalia

VANDALIA — President Donald Trump is coming to the Miami Valley for a political rally next weekend.

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The event is scheduled to happen at Butler High School in Vandalia on Saturday, Oct. 3, on S. Dixie Drive, according to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

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Trump will host a midterm rally.

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Butler High School, the RNC said.

The Associated Press reports that the Vandalia trip is scheduled after stops in Oklahoma on Thursday and Alabama on Friday. He plans to visit Ohio in support of Senator Jon Husted.

Husted is running against Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Brown lost his Senate seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024.

The AP reports that Trump earlier vowed to campaign in several battleground races before the November midterm elections.

The Ohio Republican Party sent News Center 7 a statement from Chairman Alex Triantafilou.

“The Republican Party’s best messenger against lifelong politician Sherrod Brown is President Trump. The Ohio GOP is thrilled to welcome the President back to Ohio—a place he has never lost an election. He is forever welcome here.”

News Center 7 has contacted both Senate campaigns and the Ohio Democratic Party for reactions to Trump’s upcoming visit.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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