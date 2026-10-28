President Trump to make 3rd Ohio visit ahead of midterms today

CHILLOCOTHE — President Donald Trump will make his third visit to Ohio ahead of the November elections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He is scheduled to hold a midterm rally in Chillicothe today, according to the Ohio Republican Party.

News Center 7 will have a news crew in Chillicothe. We will stream President Trump’s comments on WHIO.com and on our streaming WHIO news app.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rally will take place at the Shoemaker Center at the Ohio University Chillicothe Campus.

The doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. The program is scheduled to start at around 5:30 p.m.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at around 7 p.m., the Ohio Republican Party said.

The White House has made several visits to Ohio this month.

President Donald Trump visited Vandalia on Oct. 3 and was in Youngstown on Oct. 12.

Vice President JD Vance was in Lima on Oct. 9 and Sharonville on Oct. 21.

Democrats have also been actively campaigning in Ohio.

Former President Barack Obama held an Ohio Democratic Party rally in Cleveland on Oct. 24.

Democratic senatorial candidate Sherrod Brown held a rally in Dayton on Monday, Oct. 26, with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton

Entertainer and Springfield native John Legend also spoke at the Dayton rally with Brown and Acton.

Early voting ends in Ohio Sunday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group