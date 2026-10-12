President Trump returns to Ohio for Midterm Rally in Youngstown

President Trump speaking at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN — President Donald Trump will be back in Ohio today to campaign ahead of November’s Midterm Election.

The president will be in Youngstown on Monday night for a Midterm Rally, according to a spokesperson.

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This visit comes after his trip to the Miami Valley earlier this month.

The Midterm Rally is being held at The Covelli Centre, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

President Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

For more information on his visit to Ohio, click here.

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