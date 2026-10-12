President Trump returns to Ohio for Midterm Rally in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — President Donald Trump will be back in Ohio today to campaign ahead of November’s Midterm Election.
The president will be in Youngstown on Monday night for a Midterm Rally, according to a spokesperson.
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This visit comes after his trip to the Miami Valley earlier this month.
The Midterm Rally is being held at The Covelli Centre, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.
President Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.
For more information on his visit to Ohio, click here.
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