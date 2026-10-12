President Trump speaking at midterm rally in Northern Ohio

Photo contributed by CBS Newspath (via White House News Pool)

YOUNGSTOWN — President Donald Trump is in Ohio tonight to campaign ahead of November’s Midterm Election.

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We are carrying the President’s speech on WHIO.com and our streaming WHIO news app.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman will have more on the President’s latest Ohio visit tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

The president will be in Youngstown at the Covelli Center.

This visit comes after his trip to the Miami Valley earlier this month.

Vice President JD Vance was in Lima on Oct. 9, as previously reported.

President Trump will rally to support GOP candidates on the ballot, including Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

His Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Acton, said on Friday that Ohioans shouldn’t watch their money disappear with rising utility bills.

“Affordable, reliable energy is a necessity, not a luxury. As governor, I’ll work to bring costs down, demand accountability from utility companies and put Ohio families first.”

Husted’s Democratic opponent, former Senator Sherrod Brown, said he wants to make life “more affordable for Ohioans.”

“I’m in this fight to make life more affordable. Ohioans are working harder than ever and they deserve to get ahead.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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