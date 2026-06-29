Previously convicted sex offender arrested for indecent exposure at area bookstore

BUTLER COUNTY — A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly exposed himself at an area bookstore.

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As previously reported, the incident happened at a Barnes & Noble store in Fairfield Township around 6 p.m. on June 12.

The Fairfield Township Police Department said Leon Damar Sims, 44, of Cincinnati, was arrested.

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“Management reported that a male came into their store on June 12, 2026, sat down in the café, and began masturbating,” the department said.

Employees also noticed Sims staring at other employees and customers at the time.

The police department said several children were in the store and the proximate area at the time.

Court records indicate that Sims has a history of similar offenses and multiple other criminal convictions.

He is currently on parole and is listed as a sex offender in the National Sex Offender Registry.

Hamilton County parole officers arrested Sims for violating his parole on June 29.

Sims is also facing one count of public indecency in Butler County Courts, the department said.

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