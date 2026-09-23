Principal celebrates Emerson Academy’s academic progress after jump in Ohio School Report Card score

DAYTON — One of the Miami Valley’s public schools is working to keep the momentum going after the state report card revealed they are leading the charge in student growth across the entire district.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke to Emerson Academy, a tuition-free public charter school in Dayton, about their progress.

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The school combines core academics, along with a focus on developing students as people.

Principal Nia Hogue told News Center 7 that they made it their goal to improve their Ohio School Report Card rating after scoring 2.5 stars last year.

This year, they improved to 3.5 stars. In the progress category, they’re sitting in first place among the other Dayton charter schools.

“Me and my administrative staff, we opened up the primary results together, and we were just like super excited because it was a true reflection of the hard work of our staff and our students,” Hogue said.

They’re continuing that hard work. Every Wednesday, staff look at data from students in every grade level and pick out what lessons students understood and which lessons needed more work.

“Some of our students were coming in on Saturdays to get extra assistance, staying after school on Fridays for study hours,” Hogue said. “So our students bought into the culture that we created around academics.”

Hogue grew up in Dayton and always dreamed of becoming a principal. During her time in the Dayton Public Schools District, her dad was an example to her that success at school starts at home.

She brought that knowledge into the walls of Emerson Academy.

“I feel that the culture that we have around academics is to just, is to try hard, to go hard,” Hogue said.

New this year, there is a parents’ academy where parents can come in and spend time with their kids at school. Hogue hopes parents will then share their excitement for school with their kids.

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