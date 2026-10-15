‘Prolific drug trafficker’ gets 20+ years in federal prison for dealing drugs on supervised release

DAYTON — A Dayton man, called a “prolific drug trafficker,” has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

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Marcus Gullatte, Sr., 38, has been ordered to serve 22 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

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The sentencing comes after he pleaded guilty to charges in June.

According to court documents, Gullatte obtained bulk quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from a source of supply in the Dayton area throughout the summer of 2024. He then resold the drugs for cash.

Gullatte committed the drug transactions while on supervised release.

Called a “career offender” by federal prosecutors, Gullatte has two prior federal drug trafficking convictions that he served time for.

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