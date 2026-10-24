Property manager issues statement after residents evacuated due to ‘life-safety hazards’

DAYTON — A property manager has responded after a building had to be evacuated after inspectors found “life-safety hazards.”

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News Center 7 previously reported that the City of Dayton and the Dayton Police Department carried out an inspection warrant on Oct. 22 at 301–309 Troy Street and 1215–1219 Kiefer Street

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The warrant was requested by the city to evaluate safety concerns that remained unresolved after the property was determined to be a nuisance.

During the inspection, city officials found “significant life safety hazards.”

Officials determined that the property needed to be evacuated.

In an emailed statement, the property’s manager, John Desmond, claims the city “had already decided to empty the building” before inspectors even entered.

“These are people who finally had a door that locked and a warm place to sleep,” Desmond said. “Some of them won’t survive a winter outside. The City knew who lives here, and it went ahead anyway. It doesn’t seem to care what happens to them next.”

Desmond said the owners are planning to appeal the order.

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