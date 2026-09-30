Ohio House, Senate pass proposed gas tax relief using $725M in surplus funds

DAYTON — The Ohio House and Ohio Senate have both passed a proposed gas tax relief bill that would temporarily suspend Ohio’s gas tax for 90 days.

State Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, testified before the House Finance Committee on Wednesday in support of the bill.

The proposal aims to give drivers and businesses relief from high fuel costs.

Under the proposed bill, $725 million from a surplus in the state’s General Revenue Fund would cover the tax losses during the 90-day relief period.

Ohio’s current gas tax is approximately 38 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 47 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

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Rep. White argued that fuel costs are harming residents and key sectors across the state.

“It’s time to take action,” White said during her committee testimony. “The pain is real, and that’s why we need to act now on what we can control, which is our state taxes.”

White added that high fuel costs extend well beyond individual drivers.

“The rising fuel price impacts not only consumers at the pump, but affects every single industry that’s fueled by diesel: our farmers, our schools, our trucking logistics industries, our airline sectors, our manufacturers and our businesses,” White said.

Revenue generated by the state gas tax usually funds highway and road construction, bridge repair and maintenance, State Highway Patrol support and boating safety.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine initially opposed gas tax relief over concerns about infrastructure funding.

However, DeWine said he supports using surplus state funds to cover the costs instead. “I had some concerns when it was initially announced that this money would be taken out of our highways and our roads,” DeWine said.

“I’m happy to see that the bill that has been introduced does not do that and the bill actually takes some money out of the general fund, some money that we actually do, in fact, have.”

Democrats on the House Finance Committee raised concerns that the tax relief might benefit non-residents driving in from neighboring states.

State Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus, questioned whether the savings would remain in the state. “There is going to be literally people from all around us coming to take advantage of a deal that we are trying to do for Ohioans,” Jarrells said.

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