Proposed land sale could bring new grocery store to Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A new grocery store could be coming to Tipp City.

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The Tipp City Council will consider authorizing the city to enter into a real estate purchase option agreement with Meijer Stores Limited Partnership for approximately 17 acres near the intersection of County Road 25A and State Route 571, the city announced on Friday.

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The proposed agreement would give Meijer an exclusive option to purchase the land, currently owned by the city, for the potential development of a new store.

In a statement, the city said this represents “an important milestone in the City’s long-term economic development efforts.”

If approved, the agreement will include a due diligence period where Meijer, Inc. will evaluate the property and complete any necessary reviews associated with the potential project.

Meijer would have the ability to terminate the purchase during this period if necessary.

Tipp City is also home to a Meijer distribution center on S. County Road 25A.

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