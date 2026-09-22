Prosecution to call more witnesses on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Testimony to continue on Day four of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial. The prosecution is expected to call more witnesses on Tuesday.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home in February as their daughters slept.

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On Monday, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent David Hammond testified for over three hours.

He told the jury that he collected evidence from the Flynn’s home for 12 hours.

At the end of his examination, the prosecutors asked him, based on the evidence, about his conclusion.

“My concern at the end of the scene examination was that this was a homicide and it was staged as a burglary,” said Hammond.

Before collecting evidence, he documented that evidence with pictures throughout the house.

That included pictures of how investigators said they found Ashley Flynn’s body in her bed.

Caleb Flynn started crying, wiping his nose, and wincing as prosecutors showed the photos.

News Center 7’s John Bedell will be in the courtroom and will provide up-to-the-minute updates.

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