Prosecution to call more witnesses on Day 6 of Caleb Flynn murder trial

Caleb Flynn arrives at court as his murder trial continues into its fifth day.

MIAMI COUNTY — Testimony will continue on day six of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial in Miami County.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson previews what we can expect when testimony resumes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The prosecution is expected to call more witnesses on Thursday.

Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home in February as their daughters slept.

On Wednesday, we heard about how investigators discovered the affair between Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner.

>>Day 5 of Trial: Caleb Flynn’s mistress testifies in his murder trial

It was FBI agents who testified about the affair, and they also talked about why they felt that they had to interview the mistress.

The defense had questions about the follow-up work investigators did after interviewing her twice.

“We needed to conduct an interview with all potential witnesses involved in this case,” said Special Agent Sarah Deamron of the FBI.

>>DAY 4 OF TRIAL: Ashley Flynn’s family testifies on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn murder trial

Botner was a worship leader at the Flynn’s church.

She was the second witness who testified on Wednesday afternoon.

Botner read messages she exchanged with Flynn where he said he wanted to kill his wife.

The prosecutor handed Botner several of the 34 inches-thick binders with messages between Flynn and her in them.

Because of the volume of messages, Prosecutor Paul Watkins asked at one point, “How did you do anything else?”

Caleb referred to his wife Ashley in these messages in ways we cannot repeat online.

>>DAY 3 OF TRIAL: Law enforcement, coroner’s office testify in Caleb Flynn murder trial

In her more than two hours of testimony on the witness stand, Botner revealed bombshell information.

“It just started with little things, and then it grew like cancer, and I found myself in a place I never thought I would be,” Botner said.

Her testimony took up all of the afternoon as she described her relationship with Flynn.

>>DAY 2 OF TRIAL: Prosecutors say over 100k of texts part of evidence in Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

“How would you describe your feelings for the defendant today?” asked Watkins.

“I hate him,” Botner said.

“Have you ever felt differently about him?” Watkins asked.

“Yes,” Botner said.

“When? And how did you feel?” he asked.

“When we were in a relationship, and I thought I was in love,” she said.

“Why the change from love to hate?” Watkins then asked.

“Because I believe that he murdered his wife,” she told the court.

>>JURY SELECTION: Prosecutors, Defense continue questioning to seat jury in Caleb Flynn murder trial

Botner said she was 20 when she met him at their church in December 2022.

She said the relationship was professional until it turned sexual in March 2024.

Botner testified that as the affair progressed, so did Caleb’s disdain for his wife, Ashley.

The jury will hear more from her when trial resumes with her testimony on Thursday morning.

News Center 7’s John Bedell will be in the courtroom and will provide up-to-the-minute updates.

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