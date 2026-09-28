Prosecutors expected to finish making their case in Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Prosecutors are expected to finish making their case in the Caleb Flynn Murder Trial this week.

Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, in their Tipp City home in February.

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Last week, Flynn’s mistress was on the stand for nearly seven hours, over the span of two days.

Alleigha Botner read thousands of messages that she shared between her and Flynn leading up to the death of Ashley Flynn.

This morning, prosecutors are expected to play one more video for the jury when court resumes.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be inside the courtroom and will provide up-to-the-minute updates.

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