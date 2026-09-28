Prosecutors file motion to dismiss some charges against Caleb Flynn

MIAMI COUNTY — Prosecutors file a motion to dismiss some charges against Caleb Flynn.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in court and will have the latest on what happened in court today LIVE on News Center 7 at 5 and 6.

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According to court records, the State of Ohio filed a motion to dismiss counts 10 and 11 against Caleb Flynn. These are misdemeanor counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case.

After returning from their afternoon break, both the state and the defense rested their cases on Monday, as previously reported.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 will be in court on Tuesday for those closing arguments.

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