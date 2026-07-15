Prosecutors move to charge 3 teens as adults for killing man outside store; 4th teen at large

Josh Fuller, 37, was killed in a shooting outside the Main Mart on North Street in Dayton on Sunday.

Father killed in front of son outside Dayton convenience store, mother says

DAYTON — Prosecutors have filed motions to move the cases of three teenagers accused of killing a man outside of a Dayton convenience store from juvenile court to adult court.

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The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that motions to transfer Jamere Brown, 17, and Jamaal Burrow, 16, both of Dayton, to be tried as adults in connection with the robbery and murder of 37-year-old Joshua Fuller have been filed.

This comes two weeks after a motion to transfer was filed for another teen involved in this case, Charles Smith, 17.

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As previously reported, Fuller was shot near the Main Mart in the 2400 block of N. Main Street on June 14.

Investigators said that after Fuller and his 15-year-old son went into the store, the teens took positions surrounding his vehicle. When he and his son exited the store, one of the teens, later identified as Brown, pulled out a gun and shot him.

Brown and two others immediately ran from the scene after the shooting, but a fourth pointed a gun at Fuller’s son and rifled through Fuller’s pockets before leaving.

Police found two of four suspects in the 1600 block of Russet Avenue the Monday after the shooting. A third teen was taken into custody that Wednesday.

A fourth suspect, 16-year-old Lamar Smith, remains at large, and a nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.

All four teens have been charged with four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

“Due to the age and serious nature of the offenses, these transfers are mandatory after a Probable Cause finding in Juvenile Court,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Madzey said the shooting shocked the community.

“These juveniles planned and organized an armed robbery and killed an innocent man in front of his son,” Madzey said, adding that they committed a very adult crime and must face adult penalties.

She added that both Charles Smith and Lamar Smith had been involved in a string of carjackings and aggravated robberies in the days before the shooting. Both are facing charges connected to those alleged crimes.

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