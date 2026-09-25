Prosecutors play police interviews during Day 7 of Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

TROY — For the first time, we saw the first two times police interviewed Caleb Flynn.

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Prosecutors made them public, playing them Friday afternoon during the seventh day of his aggravated murder trial.

While Caleb’s in a red sweatshirt, it’s 12:30 in the afternoon on Feb.16, 10 hours after he called 911 saying someone broke into the home, shot his wife twice, and escaped.

After his wife Ashley’s murder, Caleb’s gun was missing from his truck’s center console, where he told police he kept it.

Investigators still have not recovered the murder weapon.

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As police asked Caleb for information about his pistol, he told police he did not know the gun’s make and model.

“I bought it in South Carolina probably 10-15 years ago, I don’t -- Springfield, maybe,” Caleb told Det. Sgt. Mike Morgan with the Tipp City Police Department.

“I don’t know. It’s been forever,” Caleb added.

He told police he was sleeping on the couch because of a bad cough and that the family’s dogs’ shaking and the noise of their collars woke him up.

That’s when he went to check on his daughters, thinking they had gotten a drink of water.

Caleb said in his first interview, in a gray sweatshirt at 4:30 a.m. the day of Ashley’s murder, that he then fell asleep in his daughters’ room.

“And that’s when I heard it. And I wasn’t there. And I didn’t know what to do, and I froze. I was scared,” Caleb told detectives.

In the first hours after his wife’s murder, there were already inconsistencies in Caleb’s story compared to what he told 911 dispatchers.

Prosecutors played the interview videos with Morgan on the witness stand Friday.

During Morgan’s testimony, he told prosecutors just what a veteran Ohio BCI special agent and deputy coroner said —they did not know Ashley had been shot twice when they first saw her body.

“There was a female laying in the bed on the north side of the bed with some kind of head injury,” Morgan said.

The judge said prosecutors have one more video they will show the jury and that it’s “lengthy.”

We believe that’s the third time police interviewed Caleb before they arrested him three days after Ashley’s murder.

The state called five witnesses.

They said this morning they only had a few other witnesses to call.

That signals the state may be getting close to the state resting its case.

After that, the defense will put on its case.

Trial restarts Monday morning at 8:45.

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