Prosecutors push for new competency evaluation in quadruple murder case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Prosecutors want another competency evaluation for a man accused of killing four people in a local neighborhood.

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They also want him transferred to a different psychiatric facility and an extension of the restoration period.

Prosecutors argue that during his time at the Summit Behavioral facility since January 2024, Stephen Marlow has made “little, if any progress towards being restored to competency - some would say his condition has degraded.”

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They also say that statutory changes mean that time to restore Marlow has not expired and the time that he refused to comply with this treatment should not count towards the time limit.

Marlow’s attorneys disagree with these claims.

“Again, there is no psychological, medical, or procedural justification for another examination at this time. Instead, it appears that the State is simply attempting to take advantage of the transfer of this case to another judge following Judge Adkins’ retirement and presenting the same arguments in an even less compelling procedural context,” teh defense claims in court documents.

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78; Sarah Anderson, 41, and her 15-year-old daughter Sarah.

As News Center 7 previously reported, in December a judge found him not competent to stand trial and unrestorable by the then 12-month deadline.

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