Prosecutors say over 100k of texts part of evidence in Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

MIAMI COUNTY — After opening statements, the courtroom was shown body camera footage from the night police were called to the Flynn home.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in the courtroom on Friday listening to what the state and defense had to say about the crime.

For the first time on Friday, prosecutors confirmed Caleb Flynn was involved in a year-long affair.

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Prosecutors told the court they had gone through thousands of his text messages, which is something the defense said has nothing to do with Ashley Flynn’s murder.

“I was up until 4 a.m. last night, crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail. If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat. That is how dark and how hateful I feel,” said Paul Watkins, Miami County Prosecutor, as he read the text messages.

Prosecutors read text messages they said Caleb Flynn sent to his mistress, months apart before Ashley Flynn’s murder.

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“Those words tell you what this case is about: motive, intent, and the truth behind the lies Caleb told after his wife and the mother of his two young daughters was shot to death in their home,” Watkins said.

Those are just two of over 100,000 text messages prosecutors said Flynn sent his mistress in the year prior to Ashley Flynn’s death, including messages he sent just hours before her murder.

“Caleb saying he hated Ashley, wanted her gone, wanted her dead, wanted to be free of her, and wanted the future with his mistress instead,” Watkins said.

Prosecutors said Flynn shot and killed Ashley in their Tipp City home and staged the scene to look like an intruder broke in, but defense attorneys have a much different view.

“Ashley’s death is a profound tragedy, but a woman’s life is worth more than mere speculation alone. Ashley Flynn deserves justice, and a tragedy deserves more than a theory,” said Emily Smith, defense attorney.

They said prosecutors will lay out a theory full of what they call circumstantial evidence that does not prove Caleb killed Ashley.

“Caleb is not on trial for being a bad husband. He’s not on trial for cheating….this is an aggravated murder trial,” Smith said. “A man can fail as a husband without being a murderer, and a man can make selfish decisions without committing a crime.”

Friday afternoon, the first officers on the scene took the stand and we saw new body camera video for the first time.

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