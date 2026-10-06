Prospective students invited to Edison State Fall Open House

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host a Fall Open House on Thursday, Oct. 22, at its Piqua campus.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., offering prospective students an opportunity to explore academic programs and campus resources.

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The event is designed as a drop-in experience where attendees can visit classrooms and laboratories, meet college faculty and staff, and learn about academic offerings.

Financial aid officers will be present to assist visitors with scholarship options, college financing, and questions regarding the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Confirmed transfer partners attending the event include Franklin University, Tiffin University, and Wright State University.

Representatives from these institutions will discuss bachelor’s degree opportunities and transfer pathways for students.

The open house will feature presentations titled “Getting Started at Edison State,” focusing on admissions and financial aid, scheduled for 5:50 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Guided campus tours will take place at 6:15 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.The drop-in event will offer free pizza for attendees. Registration and further details regarding visit options are available on the college’s website.

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