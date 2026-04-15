Public asked to avoid Mall at Fairfield Commons amid police investigation

BEAVERCREEK — The public has been asked to avoid a local mall amid a police investigation.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on scene working to learn more information. We will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Around 8 p.m., Beavercreek police dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that the public should avoid the area of the Fairfield Mall.

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Dispatchers confirmed police were on scene, but were unable to confirm the nature of the investigation.

Around 8:20 p.m., Beavercreek police posted on social media that the mall is being evacuated as a precaution while the investigation is underway.

“Please avoid the area at this time to allow first responders to safely manage the situation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the police department said.

News Center 7 crews on scene see people being evacuated from the mall and property.

Our crews also see Beavercreek police cruisers parked by the food court entrance of the mall.

We will continue to follow this story.

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