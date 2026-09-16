Public Health is set to spray affected areas following virus detection

The spraying is considered safe for humans but deadly for mosquitoes.

DAYTON — Mosquitoes in Dayton and Harrison Township have tested positive for West Nile virus after being captured in local traps.

The findings were made through the mosquito control program managed by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The program is designed to educate the public about mosquito-borne diseases, protective measures against mosquito bites, and methods to reduce mosquito populations.

The detections were confirmed in traps stationed within Dayton and Harrison Township.

Weather permitting, Public Health may begin spraying in the affected areas today, Sept. 16, at dusk, weather permitting.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Areas to be sprayed include:

City of Dayton

Buckey St (Brown to Theobald Ct)

Brown St (b/t Buckey St & Morton Ave)

Morton Ave (b/t Brown and Burns Ave)

Burns Ave (b/t Morton Ave & Bradley)

Bradley Ln (b/t Burns Ave and Hickory St)

Hickory St (b/t Bradley & Theobald Ct)

Eastview Ave (b/t E Hudson Ave & Iroquois Ave)

Alley b/t Eastview Ave & E Hudson Ave

Iroquois Ave (b/t Eastview Ave & S Elmwood Ave)

Alley south of Iroquois Ave East almost up to Riverside Dr

Harrison Township

Lynn Ave (from Sunnyview Ave to the wooded area)

Elsmere Ave (from Sunnyview to the wooded area)

Malvern Ave (from Sunnyview Ave to Golf View Ave)

Residents in the area of the spraying are also advised that:

People and pets may be outdoors.

The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions.

The Anvil 2+2 ULV spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2026; in 2025, there were 4 human cases reported.

The exact time of spraying is weather-dependent. Signs will be placed in the area of the spraying, and residents may call (937) 225-4362 for more information.

Public Health will be spraying Anvil 2+2 ULV, an adulticide mosquito control product.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has evaluated Anvil 2+2 ULV and determined that using it according to label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

For more information about Anvil 2+2 ULV, visit https://www.clarke.com/mosquito-products/adulticides/anvil-adulticide/

Protect Yourself from West Nile

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and drained properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets, and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

For more information, call 937-225-4362.

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