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DAYTON — As families prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, public health officials are urging people to consider healthier preparation methods and monitor their portion sizes.

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While many diners plan to enjoy multiple servings during the holiday, health leaders say that simple substitutions and moderation can keep traditional feasts balanced.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with shoppers in a Moraine parking lot about their upcoming holiday menus.

Many community members noted that strict diets typically take a back seat on Thanksgiving, but several home cooks still plan to incorporate lighter alternatives into their spreads.

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Dan Suffoletto, communications manager for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, said healthy holiday eating involves both food preparation and plate management.

“Baking can be better than frying, but it’s also about the quantities of everything you’re eating, right?” Suffoletto said. “So you have to be mindful of everything together in terms of preparing your meal and what you choose to eat.”

Dashawn Williams, a father living in Moraine, said he has his family’s holiday meal planned out, including fresh ingredients for side dishes.

“Got the fried green beans. I’m actually thinking about doing some collard greens fresh collard greens, no cans; I’m talking about straight strip, boiled,” Williams said.

Williams explained that he is trying new approaches this year to create a healthier dinner.

“More baking than frying and try to do less grease, less carbs, and stuff like that. So definitely gonna substitute a lot of it to make it healthier, especially for my dogs,” Williams said.

In addition to serving his relatives, Williams noted that his four canine companions will also participate in the holiday feast.

“We’re going to throw a little extra for the dogs. We got four of them, mom and dad and daughter and son, so they’re gonna enjoy that mix with some gravy,” Williams said.

Even with healthier cooking choices, Williams said the sheer volume of food will keep his household well fed throughout the holiday weekend.

“As much as we got, we’re gonna have Thanksgiving for at least like two or three days,” Williams said.

To prevent fatigue and avoid sluggishness after eating, public health officials recommend that families stay active.

The health department suggests that households go out on a walk together or find ways to get moving after finishing their Thanksgiving meals.

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