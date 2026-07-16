Public health officials urge precaution as wildfire smoke reaches Ohio

With an uptick in pertussis cases, including several hospitalizations, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated from the disease.

DAYTON — More than 100 wildfires in Canada are impacting the air quality in the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Kyle Bridgeman talked to the Public Health Office for Dayton and Montgomery County about how it’s affecting people in the area.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC), in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA), has extended the Air Quality Alert (AQA) for Friday, July 17, 2026.

The alert is for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Julie Wallner was beating the heat Thursday morning on her daily walk.

“We’re just taking an early walk because it’s so hot in the afternoons. We can’t stand the heat, but it’s nice and shady and comfortable here in the mornings,” Wallner said.

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What she couldn’t avoid was the difference in air quality.

“I think the best way is just to stay inside, stay cool,” Wallner said.

Dan Suffoletto, with Dayton and Montgomery County’s Public Health Office, said northern Ohio and Michigan are getting the worst of it.

“When we’re in the moderate level, the air is generally okay for most people. However, those sensitive groups are some people who might wanna take extra precautions,” he said.

Suffoletto said those with asthma, COPD, and at-home oxygen are most at risk.

“If you are someone who has an inhaler, you want to make sure you have that inhaler ready and working and available to you should you need it,” he said.

The number one thing everyone can do is check their air filters.

Suffoletto said filters need to have a rating of 13 or higher to properly filter out smoke.

“If you can check now to make sure your air filter is in place. If you don’t have that rating, you can maybe go out and get one to make that you are up to date with the most effective air filtering situation,” Suffoletto said.

When it comes to air quality, the risk level could increase or go down.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists said it’s all connected to wind conditions.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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