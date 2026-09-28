Public Health to spray for mosquitoes in local MetroPark following virus detection

DAYTON — Mosquitoes at Wegerzyn MetroPark have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

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The findings were made through the mosquito control program managed by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The program is designed to educate the public about mosquito-borne diseases, protective measures against mosquito bites, and methods to reduce mosquito populations.

TRENDING STORIES:

Weather permitting, Public Health may begin spraying in the affected areas on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at dusk.

Areas to be sprayed include:

Wegerzyn Garden Park – Marie Aull Trail

Madrid Ave.

Buena Vista Ave.

Cedar Ridge Rd.

Hillsdale Ave.

Ravenna Rd.

Neff Rd.

Maplegrove Ave.

Pilgrim Rd.

Hillmont Ave.

Ridge Ave.

Montrose Ave.

Fieldstone Dr.

Pinecrest Dr.

E Siebenthaler Ave.

The exact time of spraying is weather-dependent. Signs will be placed in the area of the spraying.

Public Health will be spraying Anvil 2+2 ULV, an adulticide mosquito control product.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has evaluated Anvil 2+2 ULV and determined that using it according to label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

The Anvil 2+2 ULV spray is not corrosive and does not stain. The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions. People and pets may be outdoors.

There has been one reported human case of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2026. In 2025, there were four human cases reported.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Protect Yourself from West Nile

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and drained properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets, and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

For more information, call 937-225-4362.

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