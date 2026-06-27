Public indecency incident at area bookstore under investigation

BUTLER COUNTY — An area police department is investigating a reported public indecency incident that happened at a bookstore.

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The Fairfield Township Police Department said the incident happened at Barnes & Noble on Princeton Road around 6 p.m. on June 12.

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A man allegedly engaged in an act of public indecency while sitting at a table in the café area, according to the department.

Investigators have multiple leads on the man’s identity; however, they are still looking for more details.

Those who recognize the man, or have any information related to the incident, are asked to contact Detective M. E. Robinson at (513) 785-4173.

All information can be provided anonymously.

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