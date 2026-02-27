Public works to check Eaton homes’ water for lead next week

The city’s public works department has partnered with the EPA’s Get the Lead Out (GLO) Initiative.

EATON — Next week, city officials will go door-to-door in Eaton checking homes’ water for lead.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the city’s public works department has partnered with the EPA’s Get the Lead Out (GLO) Initiative.

They will conduct brief inspections to help identify the material of residential water service lines.

“This effort is part of an important initiative to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water and protect the health and safety of our community,” the city said in a social media post.

Paul Arahood, of Eaton, said he knew nothing about this.

“I mean, they’re supposed to do that down to plant, make sure there’s no lead in the water,” Arahood said.

He added that last summer, he got a visit from someone with the city.

“They just want to make city wanted to make sure we had the right kind of lines going in and out of the house,” Arahood said.

He doesn’t mind that the city will stop by, but he’s worried about the cost of any potential repairs or replacements.

“They’d want to, want us to change all our lines and all that stuff, and it costs, you know, it’s not cheap. No, it’s not cheap,” Arahood said.

The inspection dates are set up for March 3 through 6.

Any Eaton resident who prefers to check their own service line can click here for more information.

