Puppy named Judge finds forever home with Dayton police officer

DAYTON — A rescue dog named Judge has officially been adopted from The Rescue Haven Inc. by an officer with the Dayton Police Department.

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The officer who adopted the dog is assigned to the department’s Animal Investigations Unit.

Judge originally arrived at The Rescue Haven as a newborn puppy before being cared for by the rescue organization.

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The dog was intentionally named after Judge Brannon in recognition of his support for The Rescue Haven and the work the organization performs.

The adoption pairs the rescue pup with an officer whose daily responsibilities include protecting animals throughout Montgomery County.

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