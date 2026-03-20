‘A question of death and life;’ Local Haitian representatives return from Washington

SPRINGFIELD — Representatives are back from Washington, D.C. after pleading to the Supreme Court about the Temporary Protection Status concerning Haitians in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s a question of death and life for some of the folks,” Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the Haitian Support Center, said.

Justices will decide whether it’s legal to end the Temporary Protection Status of Haitians in Springfield.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Supreme Court got involved after the Department of Homeland Security claimed lower courts were overstepping their authority.

“We thank them for their decision they took, to not accept the state of the government,” Dorsainvil said.

Viles and fellow advocates shared how the justice’s decision will impact thousands of Springfield Haitians in April.

The justices will start listening to oral arguments, then make a decision in May or June.

“Springfield is the focus point of the immigration crackdown for this administration,” Dorsainvil said.

He said Springfield’s Haitian community has been in the national spotlight for years, and it’s adding to the community’s anxiety.

“We haven’t had a break,” Dorsainvil said.

Dorsainvil is back in Springfield, helping thousands of Haitians figure out how to manage until the justices make the final decision on TPS>

“Fear in the uncertainty of how tomorrow will look like, they never stop asking questions,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group