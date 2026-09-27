Quiet night ahead of a sunny start to the week

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a fabulous weekend of weather around the Miami Valley.

Lows

We have had cool nights and mild afternoons as expected. Urbana dropped to 39 this morning, but everyone rebounded nicely into the low 70s this afternoon. Tonight features a mostly clear sky with lows near 50. I expect some rural spots to drop into the 40s.

Tonight

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Monday looks to be a repeat of what we had this weekend. Lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures are expected with highs in the low 70s for most. A few mid 70s are likely in a couple spots as well.

Monday

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Much of the week is looking dry. Things have trended a bit warmer, so I expect highs in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before the next system arrives and brings a chance of rain arrives overnight Thursday into Friday.

Rain Chance

There remains some disagreement on the rain chances, so some forecast changes may continue as guidance is not handling the next push of moisture very well right now.

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