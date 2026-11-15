Quiet weather, slowly warming temperatures this week

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what was another mostly gloomy day around the region. It remained chilly all day with highs in the low to middle 40s.

Tonight

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy for most. A few breaks in the clouds could allow for a few areas of fog, mainly north. However, confidence is very low on this. Lows will bottom out in the middle 30s for most.

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The only notable thing to watch this week, as of now, as the threat of dense fog Tuesday morning as we clear out the sky with light winds and some subtle moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere.

Fog

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Temperatures will be warming each day this week as we improve from the prior day. 60s will return by Thursday, and even some mid-60s by Saturday.

A strong high pressure will be the culprit for keeping us dry and turning warmer.

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