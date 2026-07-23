‘Quite a pickle;’ Massive spill after semi crash on Ohio highway

Pickles Highway Pickaway Co Photo contributed by ODOT Columbus (via X) (ODOT Columbus (via X))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A semi crash left “quite a pickle” on an Ohio highway on Wednesday.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Columbus District said in a social media post that a semi crash on State Route 316 in Pickaway County.

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The truck was hauling pickles.

Video posted by ODOT shows a heavily damaged semi-trailer with hundreds of pickle containers across the median and road.

“The driver was not injured. The pickles, however, are speared,” ODOT said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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