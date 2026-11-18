DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team is looking to make program history tonight.

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The Raiders are currently 4-0, which is the program’s first 4-0 start since the 2002-03 season.

With a win tonight, the Raiders would move to 5-0 for the first time since moving to Division I.

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The program’s last 6-0 start came in the 1985-86 season.

Wright State began playing Division I sports in 1987.

The Raiders currently rank sixth in the NCAA in field goal percentage (55.2%), 12th in blocks per game (6.8), and 18th in three-point percentage (41.8%).

The men’s basketball team will host Malone at the Nutter Center tonight at 7:30.

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