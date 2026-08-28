Railroad crossing to be closed for an additional week due to repairs

FAIRBORN — A railroad crossing will be closed for at least another week for repairs in Fairborn.

The Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on State Route 235 between Schwerman Drive and Sports Street was originally expected to open on Friday, Aug. 28, according to a spokesperson.

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The crossing will now be closed until Friday, Sept. 4, due to unforeseen conditions.

Drivers who are traveling from Interstate 675 can use the Dayton-Yellow Springs Road exit or the Broad Street exit to get around the closure.

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