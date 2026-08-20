Rain causes flooding in Fort Loramie and forces camp evacuations

FORT LORAMIE — Another round of heavy rain fell overnight, leading to more flooding in parts of the region.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked with the EMA Director in Shelby County about the reports of flood damage they received from all the rain.

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Officials said most of the flooding happened in northern Shelby County in communities such as Fort Loramie. One location that sustained flooding damage was at the campgrounds in Fort Loramie State Park, which forced some campers to move due to high water.

Tim Simmons, of Eaton, said, “We love this park. Been fishing and catching a lot of catfish. Having a good time. Now, we’ve got catfish right up at the camper.”

Tim and Peggy Simmons are camping at Lake Loramie State Park. They woke up to water creeping up on their campsite Thursday morning.

The Simmons told News Center 7 that they felt lucky they were able to relocate to another campsite. They said not everyone was able to do so.

Kristy Fryman, EMA Director of Shelby County, said, “I know that the campgrounds did evacuate certain areas due to the flooding.”

Fryman told News Center 7 they had flood reports in the northern part of the county in Maplewood, Anna, and in Fort Loramie, including the state part from Lake Loramie spilling over.

“There are some roads closed in the campground, but the spillway is doing its job,” Fryman said.

Charles Bigham and his wife, Debbie, visited the state park for a picnic. They had to move to higher ground to enjoy the day here.

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