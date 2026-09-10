Rain chances increasing for the weekend

DAYTON — A warm front will attempt to lift Saturday ahead of the next approaching cold front. This will increase rain chances throughout the weekend.

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Futurecast

Currently, Saturday looks to be the best chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected. Rain chances are more likely are the front half of the day.

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Rain chances are likely early in the morning and lingering throughout the afternoon hours. The heaviest rainfall at this time looks to fall throughout the morning hours.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 to 2 inches through Sunday.

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