Rain chances return today; dry, cool for high school football

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain chances will return on Wednesday after a dry Tuesday.

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Parts of the region could see light showers north of Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.

Most, if not all, will stay dry until late Wednesday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

An area of low pressure will try to move southeast toward the Miami Valley this afternoon. It will allow for showers and storms to develop.

The chance of severe storms is low.

A higher chance of rain moves through overnight into early Thursday.

Rain totals will range from a half inch to an inch.

It will be drier throughout the afternoon.

Great weather is expected for Touchdown 7 on Friday.

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