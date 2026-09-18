Rain possible through the week, Fall temperatures on the way

SUZUKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 06: Raindrops hit the track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 6, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The same stalled front that is moving through the Miami Valley Friday will lift back north through the weekend. This will keep rain chances through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both have great chances of scattered heavy downpours and steady rains through the morning hours.

Futurecast

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Rainfall throughout the weekend will be concentrated throughout the front half of both days. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 to 2 inches widespread, but heavier amounts are possible under heavier downpours and training storms. Flooding is still a concern.

A few stronger storms are possible Sunday with the boundary hangning overhead. A level 1 of 5 from the Strom Prediction Center is in place. This is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm capable of producing strong winds and small hail.

SPC Outlook

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Rain chances will linger through Tuesday, but temperatures will fall beyond the front. Average high temperatures this time of year are roughly 78 degrees. Forecast high temperatures into the middle and end of next will will fall into the low 70s.

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